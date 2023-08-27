Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Expands By 100.0%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 3,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,292. Britvic has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.70) to GBX 865 ($11.04) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

