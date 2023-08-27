Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Increases By 617.1%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 617.1% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Trading Down 20.0 %

BRSH stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

