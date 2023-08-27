Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Declines By 53.1%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCORF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCORF

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF remained flat at $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.