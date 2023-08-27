Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 81.5%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Clicks Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Clicks Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 859. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

