Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Grows By 66.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,267,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the July 31st total of 759,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSDF. TD Securities downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.