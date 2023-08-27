Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Grows By 66.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,267,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the July 31st total of 759,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSDF. TD Securities downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.