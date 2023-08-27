Short Interest in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Decreases By 40.0%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,067,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 26,765,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CytoDyn Price Performance

CYDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 1,017,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. CytoDyn has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CytoDyn Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.