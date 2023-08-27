Short Interest in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Decreases By 40.0%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,067,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 26,765,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
CytoDyn Price Performance
CYDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 1,017,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. CytoDyn has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.67.
CytoDyn Company Profile
