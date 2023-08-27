Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Rises By 392.4%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 392.4% from the July 31st total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.84.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
