Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Rises By 392.4%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 392.4% from the July 31st total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,518,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,856,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after buying an additional 194,453 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after buying an additional 1,104,888 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

