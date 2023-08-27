Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Decreases By 31.4%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MFCSF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.72. 12,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 110.58%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

