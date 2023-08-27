Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 33.3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Megaworld Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Megaworld stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.02. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

