Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Expands By 200.0%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Mersen Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBLNF remained flat at C$36.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.10. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$27.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20.
About Mersen
