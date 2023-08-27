Short Interest in Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Expands By 100.0%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minerva Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Minerva has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Minerva Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Minerva

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

