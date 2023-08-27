Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 93.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of GOFPY traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.34. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

