Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Declines By 40.8%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,048. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

