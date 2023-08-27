Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Declines By 40.8%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,048. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
