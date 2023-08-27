Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Decreases By 80.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of BGAOY stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

