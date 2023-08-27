Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Decreases By 55.6%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 40,094 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $398,133.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

STCN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 4,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 163.46%.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Featured Stories

