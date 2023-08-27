Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Declines By 33.2%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 2,039,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841,635. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,442.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 419,689 shares valued at $351,334. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

