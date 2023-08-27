Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Declines By 39.1%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

ATUUF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,109. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

