Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Drops By 31.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TCON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 627,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

