Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declines By 64.3%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.67) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6994 per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
