Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rises By 65.9%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valeo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

