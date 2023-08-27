Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 128.0%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the July 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.