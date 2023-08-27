Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 40.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,604,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.