Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 40.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,604,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

