Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Declines By 36.9%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 2,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

