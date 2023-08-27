Short Interest in Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Rises By 41.5%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vision Energy Price Performance

Shares of VENG stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 13,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Vision Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $130.50.

Get Vision Energy alerts:

About Vision Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vision Energy Corporation, an energy company, develops midstream infrastructure for import, storage, and distribution of low-carbon energy products and hydrogen carriers to customers and supply-chains. It also develops a bulk liquid import and storage facility for the related products. The company was formerly known as Vision Hydrogen Corporation and changed its name to Vision Energy Corporation in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.