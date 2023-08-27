Short Interest in Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Rises By 41.5%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vision Energy Price Performance
Shares of VENG stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 13,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Vision Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $130.50.
About Vision Energy
