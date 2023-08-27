Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Increases By 132.2%

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the July 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistagen Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $5.43 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $17,958,751.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Further Reading

