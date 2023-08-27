Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 29.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 743,051 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 180,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period.

Shares of WIW stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

