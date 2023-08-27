Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $160.95 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $160.95 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00250299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.03 or 0.00766328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00556729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00061169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,947,865,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,924,398,734 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

