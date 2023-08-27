Siacoin (SC) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $160.32 million and $1.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,149.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00251455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.00741523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00553268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00061100 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00121003 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,946,635,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,923,185,232 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

