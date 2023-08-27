Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Short Interest Update

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASI remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. 236,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.