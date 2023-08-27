Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 151,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Silgan by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

