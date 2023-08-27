Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS SLVTF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,518. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
