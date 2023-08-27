Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLVTF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,518. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

