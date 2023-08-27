SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 150.46%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
