Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the July 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Snam has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.39.

Snam Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13. Snam’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

