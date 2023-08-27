Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

