SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.3 %
SOUNW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
About SoundHound AI
