Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.56.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.