Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

