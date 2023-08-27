SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 739.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

RWX stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

