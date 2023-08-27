SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

