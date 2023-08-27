SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after acquiring an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 436,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

