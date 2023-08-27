SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 6,600,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,880. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

