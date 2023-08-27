Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVIIR stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Featured Stories

