Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 41,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.