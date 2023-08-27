Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 972,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,991. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.