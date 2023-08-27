Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.00

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.09). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 99,508 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.88. The company has a market cap of £346.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.