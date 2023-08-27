Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. 998,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

