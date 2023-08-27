Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.26 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Steem has a market cap of $71.26 million and $1.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00250053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00733276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00554919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00116196 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,285,470 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

