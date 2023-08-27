Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

