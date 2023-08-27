Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:STVN opened at €32.38 ($35.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.75.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 829,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 220,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 632,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

