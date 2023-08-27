StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REED
Reed’s Stock Up 21.0 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.