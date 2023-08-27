StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Up 21.0 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

